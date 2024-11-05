Focus Financial Network Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDXJ opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.