Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 2.12% of Forge Global worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $32,176.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,164,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,602.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 968,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,676.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $32,176.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,164,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,005,602.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,706 shares of company stock valued at $595,423 in the last three months. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 96.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Featured Articles

