Formula One Group (FWONA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on Formula One Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FWONA

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.