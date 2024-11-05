Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Time to Buy?

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Forvia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

About Forvia

(Get Free Report)

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.