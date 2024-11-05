Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$192.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland acquired 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$168.95 per share, with a total value of C$136,001.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,001.53. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TSE:FNV opened at C$183.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$171.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$169.18. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$139.19 and a 1-year high of C$191.17.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$355.88 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.1114111 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.30%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

