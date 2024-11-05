Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLMI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000.

NYSEARCA FLMI opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

