FS KKR Capital (FSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSK stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.27%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

