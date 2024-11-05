Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.34.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fuel Tech
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.