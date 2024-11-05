Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 986.29 ($12.79) and traded as low as GBX 871 ($11.30). Future shares last traded at GBX 902 ($11.70), with a volume of 236,151 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FUTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,464 ($18.99) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Future to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.56) to GBX 733 ($9.51) in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,059.25 ($13.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £990.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,186.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 995.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 986.29.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

