FY2025 EPS Estimates for Envista Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.34 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 53.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

NVST has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

NVST stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. Envista has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $21,053,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 3,271.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 140,235 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its holdings in Envista by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 306,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,923 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $1,903,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 169,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 125,861 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Hammes bought 24,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

