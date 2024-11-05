Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.49 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 75.20 ($0.98). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.01), with a volume of 128,055 shares trading hands.

Genel Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.49. The firm has a market cap of £216.20 million, a P/E ratio of -866.67, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Genel Energy

In related news, insider Yetik Mert purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £60,750 ($78,783.56). Company insiders own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.