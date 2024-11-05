Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GENI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after buying an additional 1,702,602 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $5,521,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $8.64.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

