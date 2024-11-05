GFL Environmental (GFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.5 %

GFL stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.15.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -4.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

