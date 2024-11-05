GFL Environmental (GFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.5 %
GFL stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.15.
GFL Environmental Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -4.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
