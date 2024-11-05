Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.20.

GIL stock opened at C$68.25 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$41.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total value of C$1,989,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jason De Haan sold 19,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.05, for a total transaction of C$803,365.25. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total transaction of C$1,989,000.00. Insiders have sold 101,620 shares of company stock worth $4,870,471 in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

