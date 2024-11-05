Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QUS stock opened at $155.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $160.73.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.