Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.