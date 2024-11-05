Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
