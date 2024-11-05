Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 739,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 66,871 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

