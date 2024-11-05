Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,658 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,732,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

