Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Norden Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 51.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,743 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 175.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 377 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.