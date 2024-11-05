Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $244,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $363.16 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $226.44 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.48 and a 200-day moving average of $355.34. The company has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

