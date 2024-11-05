Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DE opened at $401.68 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The firm has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.23 and its 200-day moving average is $385.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

