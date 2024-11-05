Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $369,000 Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Council LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

