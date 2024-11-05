Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 94,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

