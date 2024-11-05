Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $3,844,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.39.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $256.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.77 and its 200 day moving average is $239.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.34 and a twelve month high of $266.58.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

