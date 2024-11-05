Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.12.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

