Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,110,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,681 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 4,810,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 620,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,182,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,525.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Keith S. Manchester sold 368,052 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $4,276,764.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,412,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,408,904.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,525.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,309 shares of company stock worth $42,151,184 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

