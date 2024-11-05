Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $166.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average of $159.53.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

