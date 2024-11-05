Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 203 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

