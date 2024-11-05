Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

IYR opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $77.06 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

