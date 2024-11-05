Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,038 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Ford Motor by 456.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 103.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,215.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,850 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.