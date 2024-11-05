Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 4,150 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.41.

