Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 5,057 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter worth $171,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $767.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

