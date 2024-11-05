Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.