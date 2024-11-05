Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.26.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.32%.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

