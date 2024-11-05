Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,536. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.