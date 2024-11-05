Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.86. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

