GoodRx (GDRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect GoodRx to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. GoodRx has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GoodRx Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. Citigroup cut their price objective on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Insider Transactions at GoodRx

In other news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

