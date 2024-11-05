GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,951 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GoodRx by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,835 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoodRx

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

GoodRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

