Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 266,918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 17,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 458,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,421,000 after acquiring an additional 88,375 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 91,629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.36 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.48.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

