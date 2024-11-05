Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
GPRE stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
