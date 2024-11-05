Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 141,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 105.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 119,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61,352 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.