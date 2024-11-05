Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 141,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 105.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 119,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61,352 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.