Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $107,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 21.77%. On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.