Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.56 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 4.55 ($0.06). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06), with a volume of 39,200 shares traded.

Hardide Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Hardide

(Get Free Report)

Hardide plc engages in the manufacturing and sale of advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, oil and gas, power generation, industrial, aerospace, flow control, and precision engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.