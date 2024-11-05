Head to Head Comparison: DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) vs. Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) and DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of Russel Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of DNOW shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of DNOW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Russel Metals and DNOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Russel Metals N/A N/A N/A DNOW 9.70% 9.93% 6.80%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Russel Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A DNOW 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Russel Metals and DNOW, as reported by MarketBeat.

DNOW has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.58%. Given DNOW’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DNOW is more favorable than Russel Metals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Russel Metals and DNOW”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Russel Metals N/A N/A N/A $1.73 16.33 DNOW $2.32 billion 0.54 $247.00 million $2.07 5.73

DNOW has higher revenue and earnings than Russel Metals. DNOW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Russel Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DNOW beats Russel Metals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc. operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products. The Energy Field Stores segment offers specialized products, such as flanges, valves, fittings, and other products to energy industry. The Steel Distributors segment sells steel products to other steel service centers and equipment manufacturers, which include carbon steel plate, flat rolled products, beams, channels, and pipes. Russel Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About DNOW

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc. distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items. It also offers original equipment manufacturer equipment, including pumps, generator sets, air compressors, dryers, blowers, mixers, and valves; modular oil and gas tank battery solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. In addition, the company provides supply chain and materials management; inventory planning and management, procurement, and warehouse management, as well as solutions for logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting services. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well-servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, RNG facilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was formerly known as NOW Inc. and changed its name to DNOW Inc. in January 2024. DNOW Inc. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.