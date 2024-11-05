Head to Head Contrast: SES AI (NYSE:SES) & Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -22.30% -19.93% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SES AI and Captivision”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$53.40 million ($0.23) -1.96 Captivision $17.39 million 4.88 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

SES AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Captivision.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SES AI and Captivision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 2 0 0 1.67 Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A

SES AI presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 177.96%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than Captivision.

Volatility and Risk

SES AI has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of SES AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captivision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SES AI beats Captivision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

