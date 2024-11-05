Head-To-Head Survey: First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) & Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 16.06% 7.51% 0.85% First Business Financial Services 15.46% 13.70% 1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Premier Financial and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 First Business Financial Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dividends

Premier Financial presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.37%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.63%. Given First Business Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Premier Financial.

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Premier Financial pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Premier Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier Financial and First Business Financial Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $456.36 million 1.91 $111.29 million $1.97 12.33 First Business Financial Services $226.24 million 1.57 $37.03 million $4.66 9.20

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Premier Financial beats First Business Financial Services on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, residential collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and digital banking services, which include mobile banking, zelle, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri. The company offers real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, equipment financing loans and leases, floorplan financing, vendor financing, small business administration lending and servicing, treasury management solutions, and company retirement services. It also provides private wealth management for individuals, including creating and executing asset allocation strategies, trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and access to brokerage and custody-only services. In addition, the company offers bank consulting consisting of investment portfolio administrative and asset liability management services, and commercial deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

