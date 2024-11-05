Head to Head Survey: TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) versus Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Technology and TruBridge”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $1.13 billion 13.33 -$9.77 million ($0.16) -1,484.94 TruBridge $336.56 million 0.56 -$44.76 million ($3.67) -3.46

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than TruBridge. Aspen Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TruBridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Aspen Technology has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aspen Technology and TruBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 0 2 4 0 2.67 TruBridge 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aspen Technology presently has a consensus target price of $248.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.55%. TruBridge has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given TruBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TruBridge is more favorable than Aspen Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology -0.87% 2.96% 2.68% TruBridge -15.93% 6.57% 3.03%

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management. The company serves a range of asset-intensive industries, including oil and gas exploration and production; oil and gas processing and distribution; and oil and gas refining and marketing, as well as bulk and specialty chemicals, engineering and construction, power and utilities, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. Aspen Technology, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Emerson Electric Co.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

