Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $11.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,018.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,460.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,187 shares of company stock worth $226,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $464.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

