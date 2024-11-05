Hershey (HSY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HSY opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. Hershey has a 52 week low of $176.78 and a 52 week high of $211.92.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.61.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

