Hershey (HSY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE HSY opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. Hershey has a 52 week low of $176.78 and a 52 week high of $211.92.
In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.
