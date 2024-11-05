HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Franklin Myers Acquires 5,000 Shares

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,556.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DINO opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

